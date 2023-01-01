Chipotle chicken in Sonoma

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Red Grape image

 

The Red Grape

529 first st. west, SONOMA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Chipotle Panini$17.00
Grilled paprika chicken, chipotle aioli, pepper jack cheese,
lettuce, tomato, sourdough.
More about The Red Grape
Item pic

 

La Casa Restaurant & Bar

121 E Spain St, Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Salad$17.50
Chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, black beans, fire roasted corn, tortilla chips, jack cheese, queso Fresco, avocado, cilantro, salsa fresco with honey lime and chipotle vinaigrette dressing.
More about La Casa Restaurant & Bar

