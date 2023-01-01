Chipotle chicken in Sonoma
Sonoma restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
More about The Red Grape
The Red Grape
529 first st. west, SONOMA
|Chicken Chipotle Panini
|$17.00
Grilled paprika chicken, chipotle aioli, pepper jack cheese,
lettuce, tomato, sourdough.
More about La Casa Restaurant & Bar
La Casa Restaurant & Bar
121 E Spain St, Sonoma
|Chipotle Chicken Salad
|$17.50
Chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, black beans, fire roasted corn, tortilla chips, jack cheese, queso Fresco, avocado, cilantro, salsa fresco with honey lime and chipotle vinaigrette dressing.