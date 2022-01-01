Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Sonoma

Go
Sonoma restaurants
Toast

Sonoma restaurants that serve chocolate cake

The Red Grape image

 

The Red Grape

529 first st. west, SONOMA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$8.75
Whipped cream topping.
More about The Red Grape
HopMonk Tavern image

 

HopMonk Tavern

691 Broadway St, Sonoma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$7.50
More about HopMonk Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Sonoma

Chips And Salsa

Nachos

Crispy Chicken

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Enchiladas

Cake

Pies

Map

More near Sonoma to explore

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston