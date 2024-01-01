Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Sonoma
/
Sonoma
/
Coleslaw
Sonoma restaurants that serve coleslaw
The Red Grape
529 first st. west, SONOMA
No reviews yet
Side Coleslaw
$6.00
More about The Red Grape
Lou's Luncheonette
2698 Fremont Dr, Sonoma
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$3.99
More about Lou's Luncheonette
Browse other tasty dishes in Sonoma
Cappuccino
Chicken Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Chili
Grilled Chicken
Lasagna
Quesadillas
Mac And Cheese
More near Sonoma to explore
Napa
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
San Rafael
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Petaluma
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Petaluma
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Yountville
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Novato
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Rohnert Park
Avg 5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(69 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(778 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(325 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.3
(42 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(201 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(589 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(457 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(619 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(525 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston