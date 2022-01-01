Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Sonoma

Go
Sonoma restaurants
Toast

Sonoma restaurants that serve corn dogs

Item pic

 

Folktable & Sonoma's Best Coffee Bar

23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corn Dogs$12.00
Primal Cuts Cheddar Sausage, Mustard
More about Folktable & Sonoma's Best Coffee Bar
La Casa Restaurant & Bar image

 

La Casa Restaurant & Bar

121 E Spain St, Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid Corn Dog$7.75
More about La Casa Restaurant & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Sonoma

Pappardelle

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Apple Salad

Nachos

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Sonoma to explore

Napa

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (594 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (352 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston