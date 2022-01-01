Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Sonoma

Go
Sonoma restaurants
Toast

Sonoma restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Kina's Kitchen & Bar

19101 Sonoma Hwy 12, Sonoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PORTOBELLO FAJITAS$19.00
Marinated portobello, onion, bell peppers, cauliflower, served with cilantro rice and corn-flour tortillas.
More about Kina's Kitchen & Bar
La Casa Restaurant & Bar image

 

La Casa Restaurant & Bar

121 E Spain St, Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Burrito Bowl$14.75
Your choice of Meat mixed with sautéed onions and bell peppers, rice, your choice of beans and salsa fresca. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole on the side
Combination Fajitas$26.00
Grilled steak, chicken and prawns with grilled onions and bellpeppers, accompanied by a side plate consisting of sour cream, guacamole, salsa Fresca, rice and choice of (black, pinto or refried beans) and choice of flour
Steak Fajitas$22.00
Grilled Steak with grilled onions and bellpeppers, accompanied by a side plate consisting of sour cream, guacamole, salsa Fresca, rice and choice of (black, pinto or refried beans) and choice of flour
More about La Casa Restaurant & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Sonoma

Penne

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

Chips And Salsa

Pies

Mac And Cheese

Nachos

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Sonoma to explore

Napa

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (594 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (352 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston