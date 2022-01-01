Fajitas in Sonoma
Sonoma restaurants that serve fajitas
Kina's Kitchen & Bar
19101 Sonoma Hwy 12, Sonoma
|PORTOBELLO FAJITAS
|$19.00
Marinated portobello, onion, bell peppers, cauliflower, served with cilantro rice and corn-flour tortillas.
La Casa Restaurant & Bar
121 E Spain St, Sonoma
|Fajita Burrito Bowl
|$14.75
Your choice of Meat mixed with sautéed onions and bell peppers, rice, your choice of beans and salsa fresca. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole on the side
|Combination Fajitas
|$26.00
Grilled steak, chicken and prawns with grilled onions and bellpeppers, accompanied by a side plate consisting of sour cream, guacamole, salsa Fresca, rice and choice of (black, pinto or refried beans) and choice of flour
|Steak Fajitas
|$22.00
Grilled Steak with grilled onions and bellpeppers, accompanied by a side plate consisting of sour cream, guacamole, salsa Fresca, rice and choice of (black, pinto or refried beans) and choice of flour