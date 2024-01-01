Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Sonoma

Sonoma restaurants that serve flautas

La Casa Restaurant & Bar image

 

La Casa Restaurant & Bar

121 E Spain St, Sonoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side Flauta$6.00
More about La Casa Restaurant & Bar
Main pic

 

Sonoma Eats - 18133 Highway 12

18133 Highway 12, Sonoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flautas$14.00
(4) Flautas filled with seasoned mashed potatoes, topped with cotija, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, escabeche, salsa, and crema
More about Sonoma Eats - 18133 Highway 12

