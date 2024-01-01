Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flautas in
Sonoma
/
Sonoma
/
Flautas
Sonoma restaurants that serve flautas
La Casa Restaurant & Bar
121 E Spain St, Sonoma
No reviews yet
Side Flauta
$6.00
More about La Casa Restaurant & Bar
Sonoma Eats - 18133 Highway 12
18133 Highway 12, Sonoma
No reviews yet
Flautas
$14.00
(4) Flautas filled with seasoned mashed potatoes, topped with cotija, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, escabeche, salsa, and crema
More about Sonoma Eats - 18133 Highway 12
