Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Minestrone soup in Sonoma

Go
Sonoma restaurants
Toast

Sonoma restaurants that serve minestrone soup

Item pic

 

Mary’s Pizza Shack

8 West Spain Street, Sonoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Noni's Minestrone Soup
Homemade from family recipes.
More about Mary’s Pizza Shack
Item pic

 

Mary’s Pizza Shack

18636 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Noni's Minestrone Soup
Homemade from family recipes.
More about Mary’s Pizza Shack

Browse other tasty dishes in Sonoma

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Tiramisu

Tortilla Soup

Garlic Chicken

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Tortellini

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Sonoma to explore

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (503 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston