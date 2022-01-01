Ravioli in Sonoma
Sonoma restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Mary’s Pizza Shack
Mary’s Pizza Shack
8 West Spain Street, Sonoma
|Meat Ravioli
|$14.95
Mary’s original recipe of hearty meat ravioli generously topped with our classic meat sauce.
|Cheese Ravioli Kids
|$5.25
|Meat Ravioli Kids
|$5.25
More about The Red Grape
The Red Grape
529 first st. west, SONOMA
|Spring Pea Ravioli
|$19.95
Ricotta, fresh mint, and sweet pea filled ravioli, baby turnips, carrots, snow peas, white wine, butter, parmesan, micro greens.