Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Sonoma

Go
Sonoma restaurants
Toast

Sonoma restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

 

Mary’s Pizza Shack

8 West Spain Street, Sonoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meat Ravioli$14.95
Mary’s original recipe of hearty meat ravioli generously topped with our classic meat sauce.
Cheese Ravioli Kids$5.25
Meat Ravioli Kids$5.25
More about Mary’s Pizza Shack
The Red Grape image

 

The Red Grape

529 first st. west, SONOMA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spring Pea Ravioli$19.95
Ricotta, fresh mint, and sweet pea filled ravioli, baby turnips, carrots, snow peas, white wine, butter, parmesan, micro greens.
More about The Red Grape
B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille

400 1st St E, Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Ravioli$20.00
Dungeness Crab Ravioli$25.00
More about B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Sonoma

Veggie Burritos

Spinach Salad

Chocolate Cake

Fish And Chips

Enchiladas

Garlic Bread

Chicken Salad

Gnocchi

Map

More near Sonoma to explore

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston