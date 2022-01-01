Short ribs in Sonoma

Reel & Brand image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Reel & Brand

401 Grove St., Sonoma

Avg 4.4 (362 reviews)
Takeout
Korean Short Ribs$16.00
More about Reel & Brand
El Dorado Cantina image

 

El Dorado Cantina

405 First Street West, Sonoma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbacoa Short Rib Tacos (2 per order)$14.95
serrano green salsa, green onions, cilantro
More about El Dorado Cantina

