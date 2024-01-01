Shrimp rolls in Sonoma
Valley Swim Club
18709 Arnold Drive, Sonoma
|Pink shrimp roll
|$18.00
Split-top brioche bun filled with shrimp salad, dusted with Old Bay and pimentón. Like a Maine-style lobster roll, but with delicious little pink shrimp. Gluten-free bun makes this a sandwich, not a split top roll.
Sunflower Caffé - 421 1st St W
421 1st St W, Sonoma
|Shrimp Rolls
|$14.00
Bay shrimp, special sauce, housemade brioche rolls