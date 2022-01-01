Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Sonoma

Go
Sonoma restaurants
Toast

Sonoma restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

Mary’s Pizza Shack

8 West Spain Street, Sonoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti with a Giant Meatball$13.95
Our #1 seller since 1959: our giant homemade meatball over spaghetti covered with our classic meat sauce.
Pizza and Spaghetti BIG MEAL DEAL$49.95
Half Loaf of Garlic Bread Choice of TWO Large Mary’s or Caesar Salads or Soup WITH a Medium 2-Topping pizza (either specialty or traditional) AND a Family Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs
Spaghetti BIG MEAL DEAL$49.95
Half Loaf of Garlic Bread Choice of TWO Large Mary’s or Caesar Salads or Soup 2 Family Spaghetti’s with 4 Meatballs
More about Mary’s Pizza Shack
The Red Grape image

 

The Red Grape

529 first st. west, SONOMA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti and Meatballs$20.95
Marinara, parmesan, fresh spinach, house-made turkey meatballs.
More about The Red Grape
B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille

400 1st St E, Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti con gamberi$25.00
More about B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Sonoma

Salmon

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Pies

Chicken Salad

French Fries

Enchiladas

Spinach Salad

Map

More near Sonoma to explore

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston