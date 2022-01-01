Spaghetti in Sonoma
Sonoma restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Mary’s Pizza Shack
Mary’s Pizza Shack
8 West Spain Street, Sonoma
|Spaghetti with a Giant Meatball
|$13.95
Our #1 seller since 1959: our giant homemade meatball over spaghetti covered with our classic meat sauce.
|Pizza and Spaghetti BIG MEAL DEAL
|$49.95
Half Loaf of Garlic Bread Choice of TWO Large Mary’s or Caesar Salads or Soup WITH a Medium 2-Topping pizza (either specialty or traditional) AND a Family Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs
|Spaghetti BIG MEAL DEAL
|$49.95
Half Loaf of Garlic Bread Choice of TWO Large Mary’s or Caesar Salads or Soup 2 Family Spaghetti’s with 4 Meatballs
More about The Red Grape
The Red Grape
529 first st. west, SONOMA
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$20.95
Marinara, parmesan, fresh spinach, house-made turkey meatballs.