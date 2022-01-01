Go
Toast

Sonoma Eats Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

18375 Sonoma Hwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beans$2.00
Wet Salsa Verde Burrito$14.99
Tamales Oaxaqueños$14.00
Super Veggie Mushroom Burrito$11.00
Super Burrito$12.99
Rice And Beans$3.99
Quesabirria$14.00
See full menu

Location

18375 Sonoma Hwy

Sonoma CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Reel & Brand

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Depot Hotel Restaurant

No reviews yet

The Depot Hotel Restaurant is a charming neighborhood restaurant located in an historic stone building just a block off the Plaza in Sonoma. Locals and visitors to the wine country enjoy rustic Tuscan-inspired cuisine in cozy dining rooms and on outdoor garden terraces overlooking the Italian pergola, fireplace, and reflection pool. Take-out and delivery are also available.
Chef Ghilarducci’s love for food shows, whether it is making house-made bread or salumi, or handcut pasta, or fresh ricotta. In addition to products made in-house, the Sonoma Valley wine country around us offers an abundance of new artisanal products. Join us for a trattoria-style lunch or dinner...or just drop into our garden for informal small plates of antipasti and a glass of wine. The focus is on Italian comfort food--served in a casual wine country atmosphere.

HopMonk Tavern

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Red Grape

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston