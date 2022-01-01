Sonoma Eats - 18133 Highway 12
Open today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
18133 Highway 12, Sonoma CA 95476
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Spread Kitchen - Online Catering - 18375 Highway 12
No Reviews
18375 Highway 12 Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurant