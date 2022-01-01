Sonoma Springs Brewing - Vacaville

Go
300 Main street

Popular Items

Chili with beans$7.50
Chili w/Beans, topped with sour cream and cheese.
El Valiente - Mexican Pilsner (4-pk)$15.00
Mexican Pilsners came from German immigrants migrating to Mexico in the 1900s. This beer is a celebration of that heritage. El Valiente is flavorful and refreshing. It is perfect for Carne Asadas and Fiestas! Salud!
Bikini Bottom - Belgian Strong Blonde Rum Cask w/ Fresh Pineapple (4-pk)$24.00
A Belgian-Style Strong Blonde aged on Freshly emptied Caribbean Rum barrels for 6 months with over 150 pounds of fresh Pineapples.
ABV: 8.5%
IBU: 17
Hey Gurl! Beef Sliders$8.75
(2) Local baked Brioche buns with Beef Patties, Red onion, Lettuce, Tomato and Sriracha Mayo and Pickles
Sonoma Springs Brat$10.25
Local Baked Brioche bun with infused SSB Kolsch, Spices, Beer Mustard, Sauerkraut and Pickle.
Dr. Feelgood Cheese Monger$9.75
Sourdough grill cheese loaded with a 5 Cheese Blend, Bacon jam and Crusted with Parmesan Cheese
Sonoma Springs Pretzel$8.25
German style pretzel with House-Made Beer Cheese and Mustard
Sonoma Cheese Quesadilla$7.25
Quesadilla with 6 cheese
Location

300 Main street

Vacaville CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

True Roots Juice & Eats

Now offering online orders!!!
Juices, smoothies, sandwiches, salads, bowls & more.

Beer40

Come on in and enjoy!

Mary's Pizza Shack

The Way She Did It, We Still Do.

Digger's Deli

Come in and enjoy!

