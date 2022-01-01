Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheese fries in
Sonora
/
Sonora
/
Cheese Fries
Sonora restaurants that serve cheese fries
Flappy's Pizza Co. - Sonora, Ca
123 S Washington St, Sonora
No reviews yet
Cheese Slice with Fries
$9.95
A single slice of cheese pizza served with a side of fries and a drink!
More about Flappy's Pizza Co. - Sonora, Ca
The Armory
208 S Green St., Sonora
No reviews yet
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries
$8.00
More about The Armory
Turlock
