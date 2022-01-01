Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Sonora

Flappy's Pizza Co. - Sonora, Ca

123 S Washington St, Sonora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wonton Tacos$16.95
Fried wonton taco shells stuffed with jerk-style pulled pork or grilled chicken, asian slaw and ginger teriyaki sauce. Served with your choice of fresh vegetables, french fries, onion rings, house salad, or caesar salad.
Sweet & Spicy Shrimp Tacos$18.95
Flour Tortillas stuffed with Sweet & Spicy Shrimp, Cabbage, Mango Salsa, and Sriracha Aioli.
The Armory

208 S Green St., Sonora

No reviews yet
Takeout
TACO- Crispy Sweet Potato$5.00
Baja Tacos$16.00
beer-battered white fish or grilled shrimp tacos, purple slaw, cilantro lime crema, tortilla chips and pineapple tomatillo salsa.
