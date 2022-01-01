Tacos in Sonora
Sonora restaurants that serve tacos
More about Flappy's Pizza Co. - Sonora, Ca
Flappy's Pizza Co. - Sonora, Ca
123 S Washington St, Sonora
|Wonton Tacos
|$16.95
Fried wonton taco shells stuffed with jerk-style pulled pork or grilled chicken, asian slaw and ginger teriyaki sauce. Served with your choice of fresh vegetables, french fries, onion rings, house salad, or caesar salad.
|Sweet & Spicy Shrimp Tacos
|$18.95
Flour Tortillas stuffed with Sweet & Spicy Shrimp, Cabbage, Mango Salsa, and Sriracha Aioli.