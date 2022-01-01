Go
Sonora Grill Nicollet

Located in South Minneapolis' Longfellow neighborhood, we are proud to serve a modern take on traditional Mexican food.
From our tacos to our main courses, we use the freshest ingredients to create delicious dishes.

1414 Nicollet Ave

Popular Items

Carnitas Taco$5.00
carnitas, green avocado salsa, refried beans, pickled red onions, cilantro.
Yuca Fries$8.00
Fried yuca tossed in chimichurri, side of cilantro aioli.
Baja Fish Taco$5.00
mahi mahi in beer battered tempura, cabbage, baja aioli, pickled red onion, pico tomatillo, cilantro, jalapeños.
Brisket Taco$5.00
Beef brisket, black aioli, cilantro, onions.
Shrimp Tempura Taco$5.00
red tempura battered shrimp, cilantro aioli, cabbage, cilantro, jalapeños.
Chicken Tinga Taco$5.00
chicken tinga, lettuce, cilantro, avocado cream, pickled red onion.
Steak Taco$5.00
grilled steak, refried beans, pickled red onion, pico tomatillo, jalapeños, cilantro, flour tortilla.
Chicken Rojo Taco$6.00
marinated grilled chicken, cheese, arbol aioli, cilantro, orange salsa, jalapeños.
Pork Pastor Taco$5.00
Marinated Pork with pineapple salsa, onion, cilantro, avocado salsa, jalapeño pepper.
Queso Dip$9.00
white cheese dip, jalapeños, side of corn tortilla chips.
Location

1414 Nicollet Ave

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

