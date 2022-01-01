Sons of Erin Cape Cod
We are a private membership club with approximately 1400 members; the club is owned by our membership with Board of Directors (BOD) oversight; we serve food Wednesday through Saturday only with a limited menu; we have a full service bar which is open 7 days per week. Club is managed by two paid employees; Bar Manager and Restaurant Manager who report to the BOD. I am the President of the Club and work closely with our Treasurer making financial decisions.
633 Route 28
Location
633 Route 28
West Yarmouth MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Scally's Irish Ale House
Scally's Irish Ale House specializes in a down to earth hospitality with warm welcome service, delicious comfort foods of authentic Irish and American cuisine, that has everyone talking on this side of The Bridge. Scally's Irish Ale House is a neighborhood pub with seats for everyone
Captain Parker's Pub
Captain Parker’s Pub is a family-friendly restaurant overlooking Parker’s River. We are open year-round, seven days a week and have been serving Cape Cod for close to 40 years.
We are most famous for our multi award winning, thick and creamy, New England clam chowder.
Yarmouth House Restaurant
The Yarmouth House is one of the most popular Cape Cod dining experiences. Whether you are craving fresh native seafood, choice beef entrees or any of the featured chef-prepared specialties, the menu is sure to please. Exceptional food and service make the Yarmouth House the ideal place to hold wedding receptions, reunions, anniversaries and more
Diparma Italian Table
A taste of Tuscany in a unique setting. Featuring classic Italian cuisine with a homemade touch.