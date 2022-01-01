Go
Toast

Sooey's Corolla

Come in and enjoy!

807 Ocean Trail

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Peach Cobbler$6.99
1/2 Rack Ribs Platter$16.99
1/2 Dozen Wings$9.99
Cinn Coffee Cake$3.99
1/2 Dozen Cornbread$3.99
2 Piece Fried Chicken$10.99
BBQ Chicken & Ribs Platter$19.99
Banana Pudding$5.99
16 pc Bucket$25.99
See full menu

Location

807 Ocean Trail

Corolla NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Butcher Block

No reviews yet

Bringing Southern Hospitality To Your Table!

Lucky's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lighthouse Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Paper Canoe

No reviews yet

waterfront dinning serving costal cuisine with a French influence

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston