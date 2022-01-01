Go
Sooki & Mimi

James Beard Award-winning Chef Ann Kim's forthcoming restaurant. Opening soon in Minneapolis!

1432 W 31st St

Popular Items

White$23.00
chardonnay - soter vineyards
Tepache Punch$20.00
mixer (tepache | honey | hibiscus | bubbles), mn pure and clear ice, garnish - mix with gin, rum, or vodka
La Doña La Reyna$12.00
tall boy four pack - ipa
Old Fashioned$20.00
mixer (piloncillo | orange | cocoa nib | cinnamon), mn pure and clear ice, garnish - add spirit of your choice
Margarita$20.00
mixer (lime | bergamot | orange), mn pure and clear ice, garnish - mix with tequila or mezcal
Sparkling$30.00
furmint - kiralyudvar - tokaj brut
Peking Duck Taco and Ssäm Feast$150.00
dozen heirloom corn tortillas | cacahuate beans | vegetable fried purple rice | salsa verde | seasonal escabeche | habanero-caramelized onion hot sauce | dongchimi kimchi | butter lettuce | ssamjang | hoisin | soy pickled onion and peppers
Whole Hog Carnitas Taco and Ssäm Feast$140.00
duroc carnitas | heirloom corn tortillas | cacahuate beans | vegetable fried purple rice | salsa verde | seasonal escabeche | habanero-caramelized onion hot sauce | dongchimi kimchi | butter lettuce | ssamjang | soy pickled onion and peppers

Location

Minneapolis MN

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

