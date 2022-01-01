Go
Toast

South of Philly

South of Philly is the NEWEST restaurant in Asheville! Check out our menu of authentic Philly Cheesesteaks, Wings, and so much more!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

4 S Tunnel Rd Suite 600 • $

Avg 4.4 (58 reviews)

Popular Items

Original Philly Cheesesteak
Ranch$0.50
French Fries$3.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4 S Tunnel Rd Suite 600

Asheville NC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Little Pearl Asheville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Creekside Taphouse

No reviews yet

Asheville's Neighborhood Joint

Hillman Beer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FIG

No reviews yet

Wholesome Lunches. Simple Suppers.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston