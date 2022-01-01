South of Philly
South of Philly is the NEWEST restaurant in Asheville! Check out our menu of authentic Philly Cheesesteaks, Wings, and so much more!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
4 S Tunnel Rd Suite 600 • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4 S Tunnel Rd Suite 600
Asheville NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Little Pearl Asheville
Come in and enjoy!
Creekside Taphouse
Asheville's Neighborhood Joint
Hillman Beer
Come in and enjoy!
FIG
Wholesome Lunches. Simple Suppers.