Italian
Sophia Italian Bistro - Amityville
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
71 Merrick Rd
Amityville, NY 11701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
71 Merrick Rd, Amityville NY 11701
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Brownstones Coffee Amityville
Come in and enjoy!
The Better Bagel
Come in and enjoy!
Park Avenue Grill
Gourmet American Cuisine Breakfast Lunch & Dinner Dedicated 2nd Gluten Free Kitchen and Vegan Menu. Outdoor patio and Bar.
Mikes Underground
Mike's Underground is open Wednesday-Sunday (12-8pm). We accept checks or cash upon delivery. Text us (516-589-2523) for menus or to ask any questions. Please know that there is a 15-minute window before and after your desired delivery time. Mike wishes you Buon Appetito!!