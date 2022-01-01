Go
Toast

Sophia's

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

3915 S Providence Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1279 reviews)

Popular Items

Baked Shrimp & Roma Angel Hair$19.00
Shrimp, roma tomatoes, scallions and mushrooms tossed with an asiago dill sauce topped with mozzarella and baked
Spicy Chicken & Sausage$18.00
Chicken, house made Italian sausage, mushrooms and red onions sautéed in diavolo butter and tossed with penne pasta in a marinara sauce
Ravioli Aragosta$19.00
Lobster, shrimp and scallop ravioli topped with mushrooms, tomatoes, shallots, scallions and asiago cream sauce
Caesar Salad$9.00
A fresh blend of romaine and leaf lettuce tossed with house made Caesar dressing and focaccia croutons
Ravioli Carne w/ Three Cheeses$15.00
Beef ravioli topped with marinara and baked with cheddar, asiago and mozzarella
Sophia's Crab Cakes$13.25
Two flash fried panko breaded crab cakes and served with a honey wasabi vegetable slaw and cilantro aioli
Med Turkey$13.25
Dino nugs$5.99
Chicken Mudega$21.00
Chicken Salad with Almond Crusted Goat Cheese$14.50
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, almond crusted goat cheese, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions. Served with our honey mustard dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3915 S Providence Rd

Columbia MO

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PaPPo's Pizzeria & Pub

No reviews yet

Dine in, carryout, or delivery!

44 Stone Public House.

No reviews yet

English-inspired gastropub in Columbia, MO serving up distinctive pub fare, craft brews, fine wines and an extensive whiskey selection.

Tropical Liqueurs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston