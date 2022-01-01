Go
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine

Serving up NYC's favorite Cuban cuisine for over 23 years!

947 8th Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Baked Chicken Sand.$11.99
Our slow roasted baked chicken, placed on cuban bread, topped with our marinated onions, and dressed with mayo.
Coke Zero$1.99
Spicy Grilled Chicken$15.99
Turn it up a notch with our famous grilled chicken smothered with jalepenos, green and red bell peppers, onions, and juicy tomaotes sauteed in a yummy vinegar based sauce.
Location

New York NY

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
