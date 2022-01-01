Go
Sophie's Cuban

Serving up NYC's favorite Cuban cuisine for over 23 years!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

27 Smith Street • $$

Avg 4 (665 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Sauce$0.50
Shrimp With Garlic Sauce$16.99
Fresh garlic, salt, pepper, peruvian red pepper, white wine, and tomato sauce marry in this classic Cuban dish.
Spinach and Cheese$3.49
Contains Gluten. Dairy.
Pernil with a Twist$11.99
Roasted Pork, Mayo, Onions, Sophie's Famous Green Sauce, and 3 pieces of yummy Sweet Plantains. Contains Gluten
Bread Pudding$6.49
Beef$3.49
Contains Gluten.
El Cubano- The Cuban$10.99
Made with our delicous Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, and Garlic Sauce . Contatins Gluten
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

27 Smith Street

Brooklyn NY

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
