Go
Toast

Riviera House

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

1708 S Catalina Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (472 reviews)

Popular Items

Double Smash Burger$19.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1708 S Catalina Ave

Redondo Beach CA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Good Stuff Restaurant

No reviews yet

Good Stuff Restaurants’ history began with Cris Bennett, who worked as a busboy and had big dreams. In 1979, Cris’ dreams became real. He and his father started the first Good Stuff restaurant: a little burger place in West L.A. It was a hit, everybody loved to eat at Good Stuff. Soon he expanded to Hermosa Beach, making his second success. Time passed, and the cities of Redondo Beach, El Segundo, and Palos Verdes were all given a Good Stuff establishment.
While each of the Good Stuff locations are different, they have the same core values of great service, tasty food, and healthy options. Our theme is consistent: we offer Good Stuff. You are what you eat… so eat Good Stuff®.

HT Grill

No reviews yet

ECLECTIC, CREATIVE & MODERN CUISINE IN THE HEART OF THE RIVIERA VILLAGE

Gabi James

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rebel Republic Social House

No reviews yet

A Contemporary Social House serving modern, Scratch American bar food. Over 100 Whiskies, 15 drafts and 30 craft cocktails.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston