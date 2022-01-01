Go
South Of Philly - Food Trailer

Come in and enjoy!

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

44 E Sylva Shopping Ctr • $

Avg 4.3 (654 reviews)

Popular Items

Sierra Mist
WSOP Seasoned French Fries$5.00
WSOP 6 Wings$10.00
WSOP Original Philly Cheesesteak

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

44 E Sylva Shopping Ctr

Sylva NC

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

