Sopraffina Marketcaffe

Our mission is to create a special restaurant that will be able to graciously serve you a gourmet pizza, pasta, sandwich or salad faster than you can buy a burger.

222 West Adams

Popular Items

Fresh Fruit Medley Buffet (priced per person)$3.69
fresh cut seasonal fruit served in a bowl. (6 person minimum)
The Bakery Break (priced per person)$4.99
freshly baked muffins, scones, bagels and pastries served with butter and assorted cream cheeses. (6 person minimum)
Classic Sandwich Box Lunch
choice of sandwich, served with potato chips and gourmet cookie
Deluxe Sandwich Box Lunch
choice of sandwich, served with potato chips, fresh fruit salad and gourmet cookie
Canned Soft Drinks$2.25
Gourmet Sandwich Basket (price per person)$15.99
a selection of our gourmet sandwiches or wraps served with gourmet cookies and choice of: chips, vegetable pasta salad, fresh fruit salad, Mixed Greens or Kale Caesar Salad (choose two)
(6 people = 9 sandwich halves)
Classic Sandwich Basket (price per person)$11.99
a selection of our gourmet sandwiches or wraps, cut in half and served with chips
(6 people = 11 sandwich halves)
Crystal Geyser Water$1.69
Gourmet Sandwich Box Lunch
choice of sandwich, served with fresh fruit salad, vegetable pasta salad and gourmet cookie
Location

222 West Adams

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
