Sopraffina Marketcaffe

Our mission is to create a special restaurant that will be able to graciously serve you a gourmet pizza, pasta, sandwich or salad faster than you can buy a burger.

200 East Randolph St.

Popular Items

Continental Buffet (priced per person)$8.69
freshly baked muffins, scones, bagels and sweet rolls served with fresh fruit medley and freshly squeezed orange juice. (6 person minimum)
Crystal Geyser Water$1.69
Euro Sandwich Basket (price per person)$11.69
a selection of HALF sandwiches or wraps (1 half per person), served with gourmet cookies and choice of: chips, vegetable pasta salad, fresh fruit salad, Mixed Greens or Kale Caesar Salad
(choose two)
The Bakery Break (priced per person)$4.99
freshly baked muffins, scones, bagels and sweet rolls served with butter and assorted cream cheeses. (6 person minimum)
Water and Sparkling Water
Classic Sandwich Box Lunch$10.49
choice of sandwich served with classic potato chips and gourmet cookie
All American Breakfast Buffet (priced per person)$8.99
farm fresh scrambled eggs with roasted breakfast potatoes, fresh fruit and choice of crisp ABF bacon. *please note that orders placed after 3pm will not be available for delivery next day.* (12 person minimum)
Classic Sandwich Basket (price per person)$9.69
a selection of our gourmet sandwiches or wraps, cut in half and served with chips
(6 people = 11 sandwich halves)
Gourmet Sandwich Basket (price per person)$13.69
a selection of our gourmet sandwiches or wraps served with gourmet cookies and choice of: chips, vegetable pasta salad, fresh fruit salad, Mixed Greens or Kale Caesar Salad (choose two)
(6 people = 9 sandwich halves)
Location

200 East Randolph St.

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
