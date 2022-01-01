Go
Soprano's Pizzeria

PIZZA

23 Main st • $$

Avg 4 (388 reviews)

Popular Items

CHICKEN FINGER DINNER$14.19
HAND BATTERED CHICKEN FINGERS COMES WITH FRIES AND SIDE SALAD
STEAK & CHEESE SUB$10.49
SHAVED STEAK AND MELTED AMERICAN CHEESE
ITALIAN SUB$10.49
Boars head Mortadella , Capicola, Genoa and provolone cheese. Build it your way
18" CHEESE PIZZA$16.99
HOUSE RED SAUCE MOZZARELLA CHEESE COOKED ON THE STONE OVER DOUGH MADE IN HOUSE.
SAMPLER$12.99
Choose any three of our appetizers
Chicken Caeser SALAD$11.49
Fresh grilled chicken over our ceaser salad
14" CHEESE PIZZA$13.99
HOUSE RED SAUCE MOZZARELLA CHEESE COOKED ON THE STONE OVER DOUGH MADE IN HOUSE.
NEW YORK STYLE!
CHICKEN FINGERS$12.69
HAND BATTERED CHICKEN TENDERS (8 pieces)
Mozzarella Sticks$9.69
MOZZARELLA STICKS MADE IN HOUSE HAND BREADED. COMES WITH SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE
FRENCH FRIES$6.29
HAND CUT FRIES MADE IN HOUSE
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

23 Main st

nashua NH

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
