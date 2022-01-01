Go
Toast

Sor Tino

Come on in and enjoy!

908 S. Barrington Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chocolate Lava Cake with Vanilla Gelato$13.00
Focaccina$5.00
Margherita$20.00
Side of Meatballs$8.00
See full menu

Location

908 S. Barrington Avenue

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Juice Crafters

No reviews yet

Live well and be well!

Everytable

No reviews yet

Everytable’s mission is to make healthy made from scratch food affordable and accessible to the communities we serve.

a.o.c. brentwood

No reviews yet

seasonally driven small plates paired with an indulgent wine list and specialty cocktails!

Johnnie's New York Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston