Sora Omakase
Open today 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Location
1113 N Country Rd #3E, Stony Brook NY 11790
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Súp Vietnamese Pho & Grill of Stony Brook -
No Reviews
1113 N Country Rd #3BC Stony Brook, NY 11790
View restaurant
16 Round Wood Fired Pizza
No Reviews
1113 NORTH COUNTRY ROAD STE 4-D Stony Brook, NY 11790
View restaurant