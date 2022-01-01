Go
Sorella

Old school meets new school, East Coast meets Midwest, with a Southern-style Italian restaurant landing right in the middle of it all.

PIZZA

2535 Kinnickinnic Ave

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella Fritta$12.00
Our version of a Wisconsin classic cheese curd. Lightly dusted and fried fresh mozzarella cheese ball, served with two different dipping sauces-marinara & caper, garlic, anchovy sauce.
Broccoli$12.00
Wood-Roasted Broccoli topped with Apricot and Chile Relish and Toasted Almonds VG, GF
Cannoli$4.00
Ricotta and Chocolate filled to order in our crispy House-made Cannoli shell. Finished with Amarena Cherries and Cherry Syrup. | Sold by the piece
Rigatoni alla Vodka$16.00
Pink Sauce with Calabrian Chile Breadcrumbs. V
Pepperoni$16.00
Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Poblano Peppers, Spicy Honey
Cheesecake$9.00
Strawberry Marsala sauce. This cheesecake is a family recipe passed down from the owners grandmother, and has been made in his family restaurant in NJ for over 80 years.
Kale Caesar$12.00
Massaged Tuscan Kale, our almost traditional Caesar Dressing and Parmesan Crispies. GF
Cavatelli w/ Monday Sauce$19.00
Hand rolled Cavatelli with a Broken Meatball, Sausage and Pork Ragu, Ricotta. Just like Nonna made...sort of. CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
Margherita$14.00
Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Parm V
Chicken Parmigiana$23.00
Crispy Chicken Breast, Marinara, Melted Mozzarella
Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

2535 Kinnickinnic Ave

Milwaukee WI

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
