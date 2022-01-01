Go
Toast

Sorelle–Charlestown

Come in and enjoy!

100 City Square

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kale Salad$8.50
mixed kale, carrot, napa cabbage, tomato, quinoa, chickpeas, avocado dressing
Roasted Salmon$13.75
avocado, tomato, greens, red onion, béarnaise, TOASTED 7-GRAIN
Cheesecake$4.50
Prosciutto Panini$10.25
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, CIABATTA
Chicken Waldorf Salad$10.50
green apple, walnuts, raisins, 7-GRAIN
Blueberry Muffin$3.20
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.50
chicken, romaine, parmesan, croûton
Chicken Mediterranean Salad$9.50
chicken, cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion
Chocolate Filled Croissants$3.25
Iced Tea$2.50
See full menu

Location

100 City Square

Boston MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Monica's Mercato

No reviews yet

Monica's Mercato Est.1995 is home of the Best Italian Sub in the country! Stop by and try it for yourself. As the Mendoza Brothers say "If you are what you eat, only eat delicious."

Warren Tavern

No reviews yet

Order using Toast Now for your pickup order!

Tasty Burger

No reviews yet

Your neighborhood burger joint with soul🤘

Tatte Bakery | Charlestown

No reviews yet

Boston | Cambridge | Brookline

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston