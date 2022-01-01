Sorelle–Seaport

Go
To All Our Customers,
Sorelle is committed to the health and safety of our customers, employees and our community.
We are closely monitoring the guidance of the Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization regarding the Covid-19 virus and we are implementing protocols in our stores to maintain your safety.
We are well stocked with the recommended supplies for cleaning and sanitizing our premises and our employees are dedicated to following these protocols. Stringent hand washing goes without saying.
If you prefer to dine at home, we have takeout at all three of our Sorelle locations. You may order on-line at https://sorellecafe.com. Your order will be waiting for you when you arrive.
Thank you for supporting your local businesses and service workers. Stay healthy!
We look forward to seeing you soon.
Sincerely,
The Sorelle Team

100 Northern Ave

Popular Items

Chicken Mediterranean Salad$9.50
chicken, cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion
Cubano$9.50
pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mustard
Caprese$8.50
tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, balsamic, CIABATTA
Fruit Smoothie$6.25
Bagels$2.25
Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwiches$4.75
Egg White Avocado Bagel Sandwich$6.25
Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Peppers$9.50
basil pesto, CIABATTA
Cape Cod Chips$1.69
Location

100 Northern Ave

Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Salvatore's

Located in the heart of the booming seaport district, Salvatore’s is an upscale restaurant and bar on the waterfront just a stone’s throw from the Bank of America Pavillion. Express Dining options are available for guests with limited time pre- or post-show. Private dining room complete with separate bar is available for large parties (up to 70 people, 100+ reception style). Delivery, Catering and Express takeout service make this full-service Salvatore’s uber flexible for all your dining needs. Public parking available. *Please note: dinner menu is served all day on Saturdays, Sundays, holidays, graduation days and special events.

honeygrow

honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.

Deli of Course

Come in and enjoy!

Coquette

