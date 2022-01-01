Go
TAQUERIA EMISSARY

SANDWICHES

2029 P ST NW • $$

Avg 4.2 (165 reviews)

Popular Items

Small chips and guac$9.00
Egg Tres Tacos$12.00
organic eggs scrambled, red onion, jalapeños, queso fresco, Adan’s Oaxaca salsa
TRES CHICKEN TINGA$14.00
organic chicken breast, organic black beans spread, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeño, avocado
BIRRIA$15.00
Cheese quesadilla$10.00
Egg Sandwich$9.00
Organic eggs, cheddar, rustic white loaf
Jarritos Fruit Punch$3.00
MIX AND MATCH TRES TACOS
Large chips and guac$11.00
Chicken tinga quesadilla$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2029 P ST NW

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

