Sorellina

Elevated, Regional Italian

FRENCH FRIES

One Huntington Ave • $$$$

Avg 4.7 (6161 reviews)

Popular Items

COD*$46.00
cauliflower purée, Maine lobster, romanesco, lobster brodo.
TUNA*$26.00
Yellowfin, raw, hand cut, sushi grade, spicy mostarda aioli, chili vinegar
GNOCCHI$36.00
potato dumplings, Maine lobster, Vermont butter
VEAL MILANESE*$54.00
bone-in chop, soft polenta, oven cured tomatoes, Parmigiano
ARUGULA ºº$20.00
pine nuts, truffled Pecorino Moliterno, lemon vinaigrette
MAFALDINE$45.00
local maitake mushrooms, black truffle butter, Parmigiano
FILET MIGNON*$57.00
8 ounce, beech mushrooms, whipped potatoes, Montepulciano sauce
MACCHERONCELLI$45.00
Feather Brook Farms beef meatballs, Montepulciano sauce, Parmigiano
ROMAINE*$18.00
traditional caesar dressing, Parmigiano, white anchovy, garlic crouton
TRUFFLE FRIES$16.00
Parmigiano, chives
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

One Huntington Ave

Boston MA

Sunday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

