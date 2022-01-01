Soricha Korean Tea & Theater.

Go
'﻿ The purpose of Soricha Tea & Theater is
to announce Korean Teas and spread Korean culture through the greatness of teas and performance of Korean traditional music,
​one visit at a time. '

1961 Chain Bridge Road

Roasted dandelion Smoothie$7.25
▪️16oz.볶은 민들레. Coffee flavored tea, Caffein free : roast dandelion tea, is blended and milk with vanilla ice cream for an added sweetness. Tastes like refreshing coffee without the caffeine. Herd tea.
▪️Tip: add red bean for extra sweet and savory or add espresso shot.
Black sesame Smoothie$7.50
▪️16oz. 흑임자. Blended Korean black sesame powder with vanilla ice cream for an added sweetness. Has a rich and nutty flavor.
Tip: add red bean for extra sweet and savory.
❐ It is one of the best 5 of Soricha Tea House
Green tea Smoothie$7.00
▪️16oz. 그린티. Blended bitter matcha with vanilla ice cream for an added sweetness.
▪️Tip: add red bean for extra sweet and savory or add espresso shot for a better taste.
Omija (berry tea)$7.25
▪️16oz. Korean sour berry drink with a kick of sparkling water. We mixed house syrup and make a tasting like sweet and sour. Omija tea is a representative drink of Soricha.
Organic and healthy tea from Korea.
❐ It is one of the best 5 of Soricha Tea House
Iced Omija Lemonade$7.50
▪️16oz. Korean sour berry drink with a kick of lemonade. We mixed house syrup and make a tasting like sweet and sour. Omija tea is a representative drink of Soricha.
Organic and healthy tea from Korea.
❐ It is one of the best 5 of Soricha Tea House
Iced coffee cube latte$7.00
▪️16oz. 커피큐브 라떼. Only served cold menu. coffee cube, condensed milk, espresso shot with milk.
It features coffee cubes made by blending black tea and coffee. As the coffee cube melts, the taste becomes stronger.
❐ It is one of the best 5 of Soricha Tea House
Mugwort matcha smoothie$7.25
▪️16oz.쑥마차. Blended Korean Mugwort + matcha savoriness. with vanilla ice cream for an added sweetness.
▪️Tip: add red bean for extra sweet and savory or add espresso shot.
Injeolmi Smoothie$7.25
▪️16oz. 인절미. Blended Korean Injeolmi (soybean) savoriness. with vanilla ice cream for an added sweetness.
▪️Tip: add red bean for extra sweet and savory or add espresso shot.
Injeolmi latte$7.00
▪️인절미. Injeolmi (soybean flour)
Latte with concentrated Korean Injeolmi (soybean powder), house condensed milk and milk .
▪️Tip: add an espresso shot because the taste is deeper.
Iced milktea+ coffee cube latte$7.50
▪️16oz. 커피큐브 라떼. Only served cold menu. coffee cube, condensed milk, espresso shot with Hojicha militia.
It features coffee cubes made by blending black tea and coffee. As the coffee cube melts, the taste becomes stronger.
❐ It is one of the best 5 of Soricha Tea House
1961 Chain Bridge Road

Tysons VA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
