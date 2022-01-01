Go
Toast

Soricha

Introduce About Soricha
Soricha Tea & Theater, operated by Washington Sorichung Korean Traditional Music Institute, sell a variety of Korean traditional teas and International Teas.
We try to performance by Korean traditional performance group and other countries musicians.
Soricha T&T also offers space rental to performance or concert and displays some art work. If you want to display the Screen spot and wall in Soricha, do apply to Soricha Art Gallery.

7112 Columbia Pike

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Injeolmi Smoothie$7.25
▪️16oz. Blended Korean Injeolmi (soybean) savoriness. with vanilla ice cream for an added sweetness.
▪️Tip: add red bean for extra sweet and savory or add espresso shot.
Omi_Grapefruit ade$7.99
▪️16oz. Mix of sour omija and sweet grapefruit. Blended with sparkling water. Homemade.
Omija (berry tea) ade$7.50
▪️16oz. Korean sour berry drink with a kick of sparkling water. We mixed house syrup and make a tasting like sweet and sour. Omija tea is a representative drink of Soricha.
▪️Organic and healthy tea from Korea.
Injeolmi latte$7.00
▪️Injeolmi (soybean flour)
Latte with concentrated Korean Injeolmi (soybean powder), house condensed milk and milk .
▪️Tip: add an espresso shot because the taste is deeper.
Hojicha latte$7.00
▪️Organic Hojicha (roasted greentea flavor)
Latte with concentrated Hojicha tea, house condensed milk and milk.
▪️Tip: add an espresso shot because the taste is deeper.
Roasted dandelion Smoothie$7.50
▪️16oz. caffein free, coffee flavored tea: roast dandelion tea, is blended and milk with vanilla ice cream for an added sweetness. Tastes like refreshing coffee without the caffeine. Herd tea.
▪️Tip: add red bean for extra sweet and savory or add espresso shot.
Iced coffee cube latte$7.25
▪️160z. Only served cold menu. coffee cube, condensed milk, espresso shot with milk.
Iced milktea+ coffee cube latte$7.75
▪️16oz. Only served cold menu. Iced coffee cube, condensed milk, espresso shot with hojicha milktea.
Dandelion latte$7.00
▪️Organic roasted dandelion tea (coffee flavor, no caffein and Gluten free) of herb tea.
Latte with concentrated roasted dandelion tea, condensed milk and milk.
▪️Tip: If you like the coffee flavor, add an espresso shot. The taste is deeper.
Black sesame Smoothie$7.50
▪️16oz. Blended Korean black sesame powder with vanilla ice cream for an added sweetness. Has a rich and nutty flavor.
▪️Tip: add red bean for extra sweet and savory.
See full menu

Location

7112 Columbia Pike

Annandale VA

Sunday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Choongman Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
*Food allergen notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these ingredients, peanuts, milk, eggs, wheat, soybean, fish/shellfish

Cue Club

No reviews yet

Modern Korean-American pub food

A&J Annandale

No reviews yet

Thank you for ordering from A&J

Supreme Barbeque

No reviews yet

Your Spot For BBQ!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston