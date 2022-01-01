Soricha
Introduce About Soricha
Soricha Tea & Theater, operated by Washington Sorichung Korean Traditional Music Institute, sell a variety of Korean traditional teas and International Teas.
We try to performance by Korean traditional performance group and other countries musicians.
Soricha T&T also offers space rental to performance or concert and displays some art work. If you want to display the Screen spot and wall in Soricha, do apply to Soricha Art Gallery.
Popular Items
7112 Columbia Pike
Annandale VA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
