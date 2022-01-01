Sorrel River Ranch
Come in and enjoy!
Mile 17, UT-128
Location
Mile 17, UT-128
Moab UT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Milts Stop n Eat
Small 1950's Drive Inn
with outside shaded seating;
and plenty of parking...
The Spoke on Center
Come in and enjoy!
Spitfire Smokehouse
Spitfire Smokehouse specializes in pit-fired deliciousness ~ Prime Brisket, Pulled Pork, Ribs, Pork Belly, Sausage & More. We serve only the best Q prepared on the smoker daily. Locals are raving about the new Moab BUZZ – Spitfire Smokehouse.
We love Moab and guarantee you will love our Q!
Arches Thai
Come on in and enjoy!