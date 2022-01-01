Go
Sorrento House

The talented chefs at Sorrento House use only the freshest ingredients to prepare their delicious Italian-American fusion dishes and pizzas. A laid-back and charming restaurant, this is the perfect spot to share a drink and a slice with friends or enjoy a big family feast. Check out standout starters like breaded eggplant with marinara sauce, pretzel-breaded chicken twisters, and a made-from-scratch meatball. Popular entrees include house-made lasagna, baked meatball sandwich, and the baked penne with house-made meat sauce. For amazing pizza, try a specialty pizza like the house works or get creative and build your own with a long list of fresh and tasty toppings. Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free diners also have great options here like the tasty impostor meatball, gluten-free pasta, and meat-free sandwiches, pastas, and pizzas. Great service, excellent food, and a community atmosphere all await you at Sorrento House.

PIZZA • PASTA

200 W Summit Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (310 reviews)

Popular Items

Build your own Pasta$11.95
Hand Tossed$14.00
Chicken Parmesan$13.95
Breaded chicken breast baked with marinara & fresh mozzarella, served with spaghetti.
Garlic Bread$2.00
Our buttery & lightly seasoned bread
Cheese Bread$3.00
Our buttery & lightly seasoned bread with mozzarella cheese
Meatball$2.00
Prepared in-house daily
Large House Italian Salad$9.95
Genoa salami, cherry tomato, red onion, black olive, cucumber, cubes of mozzarella cheese & house-made croutons tossed in our house Italian dressing.
Breadsticks$5.00
Brushed with house italian seasonings, served with marinara.
Large Traditional Thin$14.00
Lasagna$13.95
A blend of ricotta & mozzarella cheese, ground beef, house-made red sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

200 W Summit Ave

Wales WI

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
