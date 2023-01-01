Sorry I've Got Plants (Dundas St W) - 1171 Dundas Street West
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
1171 Dundas Street West, Toronto CN M6J 1X3
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Left Field Brewery - Liberty Village
No Reviews
40 Hanna Ave, Suite G1 Toronto, CN M6K 0C3
View restaurant
Bar'kada - 745 Queen Street West Unit A
No Reviews
745 Queen Street West Unit A Toronto, CN M6J 1G1
View restaurant