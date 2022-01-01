Sorry Not Sorry
Sorry Not Sorry is a playful, rosé-wine and cocktail-forward beer garden and restaurant that serves a stunning array of rosé wines against the backdrop of L.A.'s most affordable craft cocktails.
Our food menu changes weekly, and is a fresh take on farm fare in a backyard picnic setting.
We have a 4000 square foot outdoor patio for you to dine "Safer Outside."
For the latest news, sarcastic humor, and food and cocktail porn, follow us on Instagram: @sorrynotsorryla
FRENCH FRIES
11520 Pico Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
11520 Pico Blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
OPEN MONDAY - THURSDAY 11am - 8pm
OPEN FRIDAY - SUNDAY 8am - 8pm
Sunright Tea Studio
Shake 17 TIMES!
Daikokuya - Sawtelle
Come in and enjoy!
7 Kingdom
Come in and enjoy!