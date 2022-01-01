Go
Toast

Sorry Not Sorry

Sorry Not Sorry is a playful, rosé-wine and cocktail-forward beer garden and restaurant that serves a stunning array of rosé wines against the backdrop of L.A.'s most affordable craft cocktails.
Our food menu changes weekly, and is a fresh take on farm fare in a backyard picnic setting.
We have a 4000 square foot outdoor patio for you to dine "Safer Outside."
For the latest news, sarcastic humor, and food and cocktail porn, follow us on Instagram: @sorrynotsorryla

FRENCH FRIES

11520 Pico Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (165 reviews)

Popular Items

Table of 6 Reservation - Sat Apr 16 - Noon$30.00
*Your reservation is set for 12pm. Show starts promptly at 1pm. This will give you an hour to settle in, grab some food and drinks and enjoy the performance!
*This reservation is for a table that holds SIX guests.
This cover charge helps to offset all production costs. Thanks in advance for your understanding.
NO REFUNDS.
THE SHOW WILL GO ON RAIN OR SHINE.
Individual Reservation - Sat Apr 16 - Noon$5.00
*Your reservation is set for 12pm. Show starts promptly at 1pm. This will give you an hour to settle in, grab some food and drinks and enjoy the performance!
*Our tables can hold either 6 or 8 guests. If you purchase an individual ticket, you may be seated with other guests depending on overall volume of requests for the event.
This cover charge helps to offset all production costs. Thanks in advance for your understanding.
NO REFUNDS.
THE SHOW WILL GO ON RAIN OR SHINE.
Table of 8 Reservation - Sat Apr 16 - Noon$40.00
*Your reservation is set for 12pm. Show starts promptly at 1pm. This will give you an hour to settle in, grab some food and drinks and enjoy the performance!
*This reservation is for a table that holds up to EIGHT guests.
This cover charge helps to offset all production costs. Thanks in advance for your understanding.
NO REFUNDS.
THE SHOW WILL GO ON RAIN OR SHINE.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

11520 Pico Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery

No reviews yet

OPEN MONDAY - THURSDAY 11am - 8pm
OPEN FRIDAY - SUNDAY 8am - 8pm

Sunright Tea Studio

No reviews yet

Shake 17 TIMES!

Daikokuya - Sawtelle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

7 Kingdom

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston