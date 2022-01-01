Go
Sortir image

Sortir

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

945 E Patapsco

Baltimore, MD 21225

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

945 E Patapsco, Baltimore MD 21225

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Nick's Fish House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Amber

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Barracudas

No reviews yet

Locally owned & locally loved, we have been providing Locust Point with casual fine dining since 2010. Featuring an eclectic menu of Maryland favorites and not-your-average tavern food, Chef William Hughes continues to throw his own twist through daily specials and seasonal fare.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Sortir

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston