Sor Ynez

Sor Ynéz is, at heart and soul, a Mexican restaurant.
Our cuisine is rooted in traditional, Mexican ingredients and methods, but our focus is on a modern and sustainable future.
Our food is fresh, flavorful, and vibrant

1800 North American Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (78 reviews)

Popular Items

Enchiladas Estilo Michoacan$18.00
Served with 3 handmade corn tortillas, rolled in quajillo salsa, poached potatoes, queso oaxaca, queso fresco, vegetable escabeche, avocado, arroz a la mexicana
Birria de Res$22.00
cascabel chile braised beef shoulder, queso oaxaca, guajillo corn tortilla, cilantro, onion, salsa verde, consomme, white rice, garbanzo
Mushroom Carnitas Quesadilla$13.00
cilantro-nopales corn tortilla, queso oaxaca, salsa verde
Gringa Burrito$14.00
Choice of: Al Pastor Pork OR Cauliflower Pastor
queso oaxaca, pinto beans, pineapple, avocado salsa
Queso Oaxaca Quesadilla$8.00
cilantro-nopales corn tortilla, queso oaxaca, salsa verde
Vegan Mixiote$18.00
Eggplant, chayote squash, nopales, carrot, celery root kale, chipotle sauce, steamed in banana leaves. Served with fried red onions, rice and handmade tortillas
Al Pastor Pork Quesadilla$13.00
cilantro-nopales corn tortilla, queso oaxaca, salsa verde
Side Chips$2.00
Guacamole$12.00
Vegan. Avocado, serrano, cilantro, onion tomatillo and house chips
Tlacoyos$14.00
Vegetarian, can be vegan. Griddled corn masa cakes filled with black beans, nopales, salsa verde, queso fresco
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1800 North American Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

