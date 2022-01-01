Go
Soseki Cafe

Soseki is a quick casual restaurant. With the convenience of a cafe and quality of a restaurant.

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

227 S Dubuque St • $$

Avg 4.6 (118 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Miso Soup$2.50
w/ green onions and wakame (seaweed)
Crab Rangns$4.50
3 pcs. Fried Wonton wrap filled with cream cheese, imitation crab meat, and celery. Comes with a side of sweet & sour sauce.
California Roll$7.00
6pcs. Cucumber, avocado, crabstick and masago. With sesame.
Avocado Roll$5.00
6pcs. Avocado and sesame seeds. Gluten free.
Poke Bowl$16.00
Spicy Salmon Roll$7.00
6pcs Spicy Salmon with cucumber, green onions, masago and mayo. with sesame seeds
Crunch Roll$6.00
6pcs. Green onions, crabstick, cream cheese, tempura batter, masago and mayo. With sesame.
Shrimp Temp Roll$7.00
6pcs. Tempura black tiger shrimp with eel sauce on top. With sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.00
6pcs Spicy Tuna with cucumber, green onions, masago and mayo. with sesame seeds
Beef Gyoza$6.00
4 pcs. Pan fried dumplings (pot stickers) filled with ground beef, cabbage, green onion, carrot. With house special soy sauce on the side
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

227 S Dubuque St

Iowa City IA

SundayClosed
Monday11:55 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:55 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:55 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:55 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:55 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:55 am - 8:00 pm
