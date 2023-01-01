Go
Main picView gallery

Soshel Bistro - 500 E Wythe Street

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

500 E Wythe Street

Petersburg, VA 23803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

500 E Wythe Street, Petersburg VA 23803

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Trapezium Brewing - 423 Third Street
orange starNo Reviews
423 Third Street Petersburg, VA 23803
View restaurantnext
Monaray's - 40 Halifax Street
orange starNo Reviews
40 Halifax Street Petersburg, VA 23803
View restaurantnext
Longstreet's Deli
orange star4.3 • 1,013
302 North Sycamore Street Petersburg, VA 23803
View restaurantnext
Vincenzo's Italian Restaurant & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
609 Blvd Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View restaurantnext
Chicken Fiesta - Colonial Heights
orange star4.5 • 7,942
458 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View restaurantnext
Tri-City Chili Peppers
orange starNo Reviews
901 Meridian Avenue Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Petersburg

Longstreet's Deli
orange star4.3 • 1,013
302 North Sycamore Street Petersburg, VA 23803
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Petersburg

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hopewell

No reviews yet

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

New Kent

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Soshel Bistro - 500 E Wythe Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston