Go
Toast

The Iron Oaks

All your favorites under 1 roof - Mac & Cheese, Sandwiches, Wings, Pasta, Salads and more! Build your own or enjoy a classic combination.

133 W FRANKLIN ST SUITE 120

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pasta Bowl$10.00
Build Your Own Pasta Bowl - Choice of Pasta, Sauce, Cheese, and up to 8 toppings.
See full menu

Location

133 W FRANKLIN ST SUITE 120

CHAPEL HILL NC

Sunday10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Que Chula

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Perennial

No reviews yet

Serving Direct Relationship coffee, craft coffee beverages, mocktails, artisanal tea, and locally baked pastries in downtown W Franklin St Chapel Hill.

Franklin Motors

No reviews yet

Roquette at Franklin Motors

Seafood Destiny Express

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston