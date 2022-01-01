Go
Toast

Capitola Bar & Grill

Family Friendly jewel by the sea

231 Esplanade

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Frito Misto$15.00
local fried squid, crisp vegetables, shishito peppers and caper aioli
Buddha Bowl$19.00
quinoa, mixed greens, pea shoots, seasonal squash, seasonal fruit, roasted nuts, rainbow carrots, beet hummus & lemon tahini dressing
Beet & Goat Cheese$19.00
roasted gold and red beets, burrata cheese, tangerines, toasted almonds, with a citrus coriander vinaigrette. Topped with cilantro sprouts.
Grilled Focaccia$11.00
Kelly's Bakery rosemary, EVOO, Big Sur Salts, house-marinated Castelvetrano olives
Sotola Burger$18.00
locally sourced chuck, blue cheese, bourbon bacon jam, sautéed mushrooms, frisée lettuce, roasted garlic mustard aioli
American Burger$16.00
locally sourced chuck, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickles, caramelized onion, house ketchup & yellow mustard
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
sundried tomato pesto aioli, roasted jalapeno, buckhorn applewood smoked bacon, avocado, melted fontina cheese, ciabatta
Steak Sandwich$20.00
bavette steak, chimichurri, provolone, confit cherry tomato, franchise bread
Fresh Market Tacos$18.00
fresh fish, cabbage, chipotle aioli, hand cut pico de gallo salsa & house fried chips
Mushroom Gnocchi$24.00
baby greens, pecorino & whiskey cream sauce
See full menu

Location

231 Esplanade

Capitola CA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Margaritaville Capitola

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wharf House Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zelda's On the Beach

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Sand Bar Capitola

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston