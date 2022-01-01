Capitola Bar & Grill
Family Friendly jewel by the sea
231 Esplanade
Popular Items
Location
231 Esplanade
Capitola CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Margaritaville Capitola
Come in and enjoy!
Wharf House Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Zelda's On the Beach
Come on in and enjoy!
The Sand Bar Capitola
Come in and enjoy!