Sotto 13
Sotto 13, is a hip, Italian-inspired restaurant located in a historic brownstone building in the trendy West Village neighborhood of New York City. The restaurant features authentic, wood-fired pizza, fresh pasta, plates, craft cocktails and more.
140 West 13th Street
Location
140 West 13th Street
Manhattan NY
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:45 am
|Monday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:45 am
|Friday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 3:45 am
Nearby restaurants
LouLou
Loulou Petit Bistro & Speakeasy is a cozy new French Bistro located on the corner of 19th Street and 8th Avenue in the heart of Chelsea. The gorgeous restaurant, which is open Monday-Sunday, is named after owner Mathias Van Leyden’s adorable rescue dog. The restaurant serves French classics for lunch, brunch and dinner. The lower level speakeasy features an extensive cocktail menu with creative and classic cocktail options and lively atmosphere with music nightly.
Nat’s on Bank
your neighborhood spot!
Socarrat Paella Bar - Chelsea
Come in and enjoy!
Taim
Highly acclaimed Tel-Aviv inspired vegetartian/vegan fast casual restaurant serving delicious pitas, salads, platters along with a variety of mezze, fries and smoothies all made from scratch every day.